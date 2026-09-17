IIM Jammu organizes MDP on Generative AI Fundamentals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu under the Department of Public Enterprises today started a three-day Management Development Program (MDP) on 'Generative AI (GenAI) Fundamentals for Leaders'.

The programme, being conducted from September 16-18, 2026, is designed to provide leaders and professionals with a foundational understanding of Generative AI and its potential applications in contemporary organizational settings.

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The inaugural ceremony was held at Classroom Nyay, Vedanta MDP Block, IIM Jammu. The programme brings together 28 participants from diverse professional backgrounds.

Prof. Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy presided over the inaugural ceremony in presence of Programme Directors, Dr. Eshika Aggarwal and Dr. Sakthi Nagaraj T.

The programme commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Eshika Aggarwal, Program Director. In her address, she provided an overview of the three-day programme and highlighted the growing relevance of Generative AI in shaping how organizations innovate and operate.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy (EE&C), IIM Jammu, provided an overview of IIM Jammu and its Executive Education and Consultancy initiatives.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Sakthi Nagaraj T, Program Director, IIM Jammu.