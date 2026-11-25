Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: In a significant step towards expanding its international academic footprint, the Indian Institute of Management Jammu has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Prof K K Aggarwal, President, South Asian University, in New Delhi.

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The partnership marks an important milestone in IIM Jammu's journey towards the internationalization of management education. Bringing together the complementary academic and research strengths of the two institutions, the collaboration seeks to create a dynamic ecosystem of learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership development across South Asia.

One of the most distinctive features of the MoU is the provision for developing jointly conferred degree programmes, subject to institutional and regulatory approvals. It also envisages student mobility, academic credit transfer, joint doctoral supervision, faculty exchange and multidisciplinary learning, in consonance with the aspirations of the National Education Policy 2020.

A significant dimension of the partnership is the expansion of executive education beyond national boundaries. The two institutions will collaborate in designing and delivering Management Development Programmes, Faculty Development Programmes, capacity-building initiatives and student immersion programmes, with the possibility of serving as joint delivery centres within and outside India.

Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, emphasised that the MoU represents an important step towards strengthening international academic engagement and expanding the Institute's global outreach. He highlighted that the collaboration would bring together the complementary strengths of both institutions to promote multidisciplinary education, collaborative research, executive learning, entrepreneurship and innovation. He further underscored the importance of building cross-border academic networks, facilitating knowledge exchange and creating opportunities for students, faculty and researchers, contributing to leadership development and socio-economic transformation across South Asia.

K K Aggarwal, President, South Asian University, highlighted the significance of the MoU in fostering stronger academic partnerships and promoting collaborative learning, research and innovation. He emphasised that the association would create opportunities for interdisciplinary engagement, student and faculty exchange, joint academic programmes and research collaborations, while strengthening institutional linkages across South Asia.