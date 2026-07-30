IIM Jammu inaugurates Management Development Programme for HEIs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu inaugurated the three-day Management Development Programme titled "Administrative Excellence in Practice: A Hands-on Program for Modern HEIs", here today.

The programme has been designed to strengthen administrative competencies, promote best governance practices, and equip administrative professionals of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with contemporary tools and strategies for institutional excellence. The three-day training programme witnessed the participation of 40 senior administrative professionals from Government and private institutions representing diverse regions of India.

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The inaugural session was presided over by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research; Prof Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy (EE&C), and the Programme Directors, Arup Bhattacharya and Pardeep Saini, IIM Jammu, also graced the occasion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof B S Sahay emphasized the importance of continuous learning, humility, and a positive mindset. He underscored the pivotal role of administrative professionals in driving institutional excellence and urged participants to uphold the spirit of Seva Bhav in public service, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stressing that no responsibility is small when it contributes to nation-building, he encouraged them to serve with integrity, commitment, and a deep sense of national pride. Describing the participants as brand ambassadors of their respective institutions, he called upon them to embrace the three-day programme with enthusiasm, strengthen administrative excellence, and contribute meaningfully to society, nation through dedicated and selfless service.

In his address, Prof Jabir Ali underscored the importance of administrative leadership in shaping institutional quality and organizational effectiveness.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Prashant Mishra spoke about the Institute's expanding portfolio of Executive Education programmes and its commitment to building institutional capabilities through customized, practice-oriented learning interventions.

Arup Bhattacharya highlighted the programme's practice-oriented approach to administrative excellence. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks proposed by Pardeep Saini.

The three-day programme will feature interactive sessions, practical exercises, case-based learning, and discussions on contemporary administrative practices aimed at enhancing efficiency, governance, leadership, and service delivery in higher education institutions.