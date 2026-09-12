IIM Jammu inaugurates Hindi Month

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Indian Institute of Management Jammu inaugurated Hindi Month 2026 with a grand Kavi Sammelan at Mandapam.

The literary evening featured renowned poets Shambhu Shikhar, Arun Gemini, Neelotpal Mrinal, Rajesh Agrawal, and Manu Vaishali, who enthralled the audience with their captivating poetic renditions, humour and satire.

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The programme was presided over by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu and graced by the presence of Prof Shyam Narayan Lal, Chair, Anandam; Dr Anuja Akhouri, Co-Chair, Hindi Rajbhasha Committee; and Dr Ashish Ishar, Rajbhasha Officer, IIM Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, emphasised the importance of promoting Hindi while embracing India’s rich linguistic diversity. He stated that IIM Jammu has consistently encouraged the use of Hindi since its inception and continues to make concerted efforts in alignment with the emphasis placed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, on the wider use of Hindi. He called upon everyone to communicate in their mother tongue, promote Hindi and make an effort to learn the local language wherever they travel or work. He observed that learning languages is not merely a means of communication, but also a way of understanding and connecting with diverse cultures, communities and people.

The poets brought alive the evening through their distinctive styles, presenting compositions inspired by humour, satire, emotions and contemporary social concerns. The literary evening emerged as a celebration of Hindi literature, Indian languages and India’s cultural unity, where words were many, voices were many, but the underlying sentiment was one.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the welcome address by Prof Shyam Narayan Lal. This was followed by reading of the message from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, by Dr Ashish Isher, Hindi Rajbhasha Officer, IIM Jammu. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Anuja Akhouri, Co-Chairperson, Hindi Rajbhasha Samiti, IIM Jammu.