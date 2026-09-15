IIM Jammu hosts ‘Nurturing Future Leadership Programme’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu commenced the Nurturing Future Leadership Programme (Batch-22) under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP), Ministry of Education, Govt of India, with the inaugural ceremony held today.

The five-day programme is being conducted from 14 to 18 September 2026, with the objective of fostering leadership capabilities, strengthening professional competencies, and equipping participants with contemporary perspectives relevant to leadership in the higher education ecosystem.

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Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu, underscored the imperative for academia to continuously evolve in response to a rapidly changing world and assume a more transformative role in leadership, institution building and knowledge creation. He emphasized that such initiatives provide a valuable platform for institutions to learn from one another, share best practices and collectively advance the frontiers of management education. He described the programme as a meaningful beginning towards strengthening mutual learning, collaboration and knowledge exchange, with the potential to create a lasting institutional impact.

Prof Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, IIM Jammu, highlighted the role of Executive Education and Consultancy as a bridge between industry and academia. He emphasised the value of bringing experiences from different sectors into a common learning environment, benefiting both participants and the Institute.

Dr Kapil Gumte, Programme Director, emphasised that the role of teachers is increasingly evolving into leadership roles. He explained that the five-day programme, featuring sessions by experts, is designed to create leadership pathways for educators and strengthen their ability to lead, reflect and contribute meaningfully to institutional development.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Jaganth, Programme Director.

The Nurturing Future Leadership Programme (Batch-22) is designed to provide participants with an enriching learning experience through academic engagements, interactive sessions and leadership-oriented learning.