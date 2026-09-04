IIM Jammu, FEISD and Mission YUVA sign tripartite MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: IIM Jammu, FEISD and Mission YUVA, Jammu & Kashmir, have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the New Innovative Enterprises in Jammu & Kashmir.

The partnership brings together IIM Jammu-FEISD's incubation infrastructure, Mission YUVA's institutional and financial backing, and IIM Jammu's expertise in selection and mentoring thereby offering aspiring entrepreneurs a ready access to structured support, mentorship, and an ecosystem conducive to growth, from ideation right up to enterprise scaling.

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The MoU signing ceremony was held at IIM Jammu, under the leadership of Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu. From the side of IIM Jammu, the Chairperson CEISD Dr Muqbil Burhan was the signatory while from the side of the incubation centre, Dr Vivek Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer and from the side of Mission YUVA, Paramjeet Raina, Joint Director Employment along with Manish Sudan, Assistant Director, Employment Central represented the entities.

The Incubation Centre team of Kanav Padha, Dhruvi Sharma and Anjali Goswami were also present during the signing of the MoU. Sonia Sharma, Assistant Manager, Innovation, IIM Jammu; and Ishan Mehra, Associate, Innovation Hub, IIM Jammu joined as the representatives of the Innovation Hub at IIM Jammu.

This collaboration marks a big step towards strengthening the incubation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir under Mission YUVA and is expected to help transform innovative ideas into sustainable, impactful ventures.