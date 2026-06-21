IIM Jammu concludes EDP for banking professionals of Canara Bank

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu concluded the Executive Development Programme (EDP) for Scale IV Executives of Canara Bank with a valedictory ceremony held here today.

The programme was designed to strengthen managerial competencies, leadership capabilities, strategic thinking, and contemporary banking management practices among senior executives of Canara Bank. The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Prof Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education Centre (EE &C); along with Program Directors, Prof Pranab Ranjan Das and Dr Sumit Maheshwari. The valedictory ceremony was also graced by Dr Kavita Yadav, faculty, IIM Jammu. The training program consisted of 40 participants from across India.

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The valedictory ceremony commenced with a welcome address and Programme Report presented by Dr Sumit Maheshwari, Programme Director, who highlighted the key learning outcomes, participant engagement, and the comprehensive academic and experiential components covered during the programme.

The ceremony featured reflections from the participants, who highlighted key takeaways from the programme, including enhancing efficiency and effectiveness, overcoming professional challenges, and adopting a more strategic approach to leadership.

Addressing the participants, Prof Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, EE&C, IIM Jammu, encouraged the participants to retain and apply the key learnings from the programme by sharing them with others. Emphasizing that the conclusion of the programme marks the beginning of a lasting association, he invited the participants to stay connected with IIM Jammu and continue engaging with the institute in the future.

The ceremony also witnessed the distribution of certificates to all participants in recognition of their completion of the programme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof Pranab Ranjan Das, Programme Director.