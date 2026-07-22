IIM Jammu and NIT Jalandhar sign MoU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu and Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jalandhar, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership aimed at promoting multidisciplinary education, collaborative research, executive education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and institutional capacity building in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Memorandum of Understanding was formally signed by Prof B S Sahay, Director, Indian Institute of Management Jammu, and Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar, in the presence of Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research; Prof Nitin Upadhyay, Dean Academics; Prof Raman Bedi, Dean Academics, NIT Jalandhar; Brigadier (Retd) Bhupinder Singh Kang, Chief Administrative Officer; and Arup Bhattacharya, Chief Program Officer, IIM Jammu, along other officials from both institutions.

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As envisaged in the MoU, both institutions will collaborate in academics, research, consultancy, faculty and student exchange, joint teaching, collaborative research centers, and academic credit mobility under the framework of NEP 2020. The institutions will also jointly deliver Executive Education and Management Development Programmes (MDPs) for industry, Government departments, and public sector undertakings, while exploring integrated and jointly conferred academic programmes in the future, subject to statutory approvals.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, reiterated that the partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening multidisciplinary education and creating a vibrant ecosystem where management education and technological innovation converge.

Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, described the collaboration as the beginning of a transformative partnership between two leading Institutions of national importance. He noted that the MoU would create new opportunities for interdisciplinary research, technology-driven innovation, industry engagement, and academic excellence while enabling both institutions to jointly address emerging societal and industrial challenges through knowledge creation and collaborative action.