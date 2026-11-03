IIM inaugurates 23rd Batch of National Faculty Leadership Programme (NFLP)

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu today inaugurated the 23rd Batch of the National Faculty Leadership Programme (NFLP) at its state-of-the-art Jagti Campus, bringing together 16 participants for a five-day intensive learning and leadership development experience.

The programme aims to strengthen leadership capabilities among faculty members in higher education institutions, with a focus on academic leadership, institutional development, research, and effective people management.

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The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu; Dr. Prashant Mishra, Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, IIM Jammu; Dr. Jaikamal and Dr. Sumit Maheshwari, Programme Directors.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu, highlighted the evolving role of faculty members as academic leaders in nurturing talent, strengthening research, and contributing to institutional development.

Referring to IIM Jammu's ten-year journey as a case study in institution building, he encouraged participants to share experiences, exchange best practices, and co-create actionable knowledge.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Prashant Mishra, , Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy highlighted the role of Executive Education and Consultancy in bridging academia and industry, supported by IIM Jammu's strong faculty resource and academic rigour.

He also highlighted its student immersion and consultancy initiatives, emphasising NFLP as a platform for peer learning, experience sharing, and collaborative knowledge creation.

Dr. Jaikamal, Programme Director, presented an overview of the five-day programme, highlighting people management as a key leadership challenge.

The inaugural session also provided an opportunity for participants to briefly introduce themselves and share their expectations from the programme, setting the stage for meaningful interaction, experience sharing, and collaborative learning among faculty members from diverse institutions.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Sumit Maheshwari, Programme Director, NFLP 23, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty members, participants, and organising team for their presence and support.