IIIM Organises Health Check-Up Camp Under CSIR Phenome India Initiative

Jammu, Oct 25: The CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, commenced a three-day health check-up camp from October 25 to 27 under the Phenome India – CSIR Health Cohort Knowledge Base (PI-CHeCK) initiative, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and advancing personalised healthcare solutions for the Indian population.

A spokesperson disclosed that the initiative is part of a nationwide health research programme being implemented across the network of 37 CSIR laboratories, with the broader objective of advancing the vision of Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat through scientific research, systematic health monitoring and data-driven healthcare.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu inaugurated the camp here today morning. Organised for the institute’s serving employees, pensioners and their spouses, the camp is expected to benefit around 150 voluntary participants.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed highlighted the significance of the national initiative being undertaken under the mentorship of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology and Vice President of CSIR. He emphasised that the Phenome India initiative represents a major step towards understanding the health patterns of the Indian population and developing improved strategies for disease prevention, early diagnosis and personalised treatment.

Dr. Ahmed noted that the programme aims to establish a comprehensive health database by integrating large-scale health information with advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The resulting data is expected to help researchers identify potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers associated with various diseases and strengthen the scientific foundation for precision medicine tailored to the Indian population.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Ahmed visited the various testing stations, reviewed the arrangements and interacted with participating scientists, healthcare personnel and volunteers. He appreciated the efforts of the organising team and encouraged serving employees, pensioners and their spouses to actively participate in the initiative.

During the three-day camp, participants will undergo a range of health assessments, including lung function tests, liver and kidney function tests, complete blood count (CBC) and lipid profile. These assessments are intended to provide insights into individual health status while contributing to a valuable research dataset for studying lifestyle-related and other diseases.

The camp at CSIR-IIIM Jammu is being coordinated by Dr. Sumit G. Gandhi in collaboration with the PI-CHeCK team from CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB). The national programme is being coordinated by Dr. Shantanu Sengupta, Chief Scientist at CSIR-IGIB and Principal Investigator of the PI-CHeCK project, under the supervision of Dr. Souvik Maiti, Director, CSIR-IGIB, New Delhi.

Heads of research and administrative divisions, Er. Abdul Rahim, Dr. Asha Chaubey, Dr. Sumit G. Gandhi, Dr. Rajkishor Rai, Dr. Saurabh Saran, Sh. Kaushal Kumar, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, were present during the inauguration.

Scheduled to conclude on October 27, the programme is being conducted under the overall supervision and patronage of Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, reflecting CSIR-IIIM Jammu’s commitment to employee wellness, preventive healthcare and the advancement of scientific research towards improved health outcomes for the Indian population.