IIA J&K chapter holds AGM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), J&K chapter, held its Annual General Body Meeting at Amar Singh Club, Jammu, where the new team for the term 2026-28 was announced.

The new team will be led by Vishal Abrol as chairman and Harbinder Pal Singh as vice chairman. Sandeepu Dhar and Sunil Nagari have been appointed secretaries, while Manu Rajput will serve as treasurer.

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The executive members of the new team are Arshia Khajooria, Kulbir Thakur, Anoop Sharma, Vivek, Randhir Chand, Annav Sharma, Kushagra, Maninder and Archana Razdan.

The outgoing chairman, Vikas Dubey, was acknowledged for his contribution towards taking the J&K Chapter to national prominence.

The programme was conducted by Arshia Khajooria, while the welcome address was delivered by Anil Verma. Harbinder Pal Singh proposed the vote of thanks.

Speaking on the occasion, new chairman Vishal Abrol pledged to strengthen the Chapter's national-level networking and work for the benefit of the architectural fraternity.