IHG Hotels & Resorts signs deal to develop 115-key Holiday Inn hotel in Mathura

MUMBAI, June 22:

IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Embrassio Hotels & Resorts Private Ltd, the hospitality arm of Vrindara Group, to develop a Holiday Inn property in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The hotel is scheduled to open in early 2030 and will offer 115 rooms and suites, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

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"The signing of Holiday Inn Mathura aligns with our strategy of expanding in high-potential destinations and bringing globally recognised brands to locations where travellers are seeking trusted hospitality experiences," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director South West Asia Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 52 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 98 hotels slated to open in the next 3-5 years.

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Air India, Booking.com partner to offer integrated booking experiences to travellers

Air India and digital travel platform Booking.com on Monday said they have partnered to offer travellers integrated booking experiences and exclusive rewards.

Under the collaboration, customers can now access a vast array of global accommodations through a dedicated co-branded platform on the Air India website and mobile app, powered by Booking.com, along with exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards for Maharaja Club members, according to a statement.

"By combining Air India's growing global network with Booking.com's vast portfolio, we are offering our guests greater convenience, choice and added value across journeys," Air India Divisional Vice President and Head of Revenue Management Abhijit Menon said.

Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com, said, "By combining our diverse global accommodation inventory with Air India's growing international network, we are helping to make it easier for travellers to book their flights and stay in one place." (PTI)