IGP visits Kathua, reviews law & order situation

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 3: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh accompanied by DIG-P JSK Range Shridhar Patil visited Kathua and reviewed the overall law and order, security and crime situation. He chaired an introductory meeting with senior police officers and supervisory staff.

SSP Kathua briefed the IGP on the prevailing policing, crime and security scenario and measures being undertaken to strengthen the security grid. The IGP stressed effective policing, stringent action against drug smugglers and peddlers, close monitoring of criminal elements and improved police-public relations.

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The IGP directed officers to remain alert and vigilant, particularly in view of the prevailing security environment and upcoming festivals, and to further strengthen field-level policing and coordination.