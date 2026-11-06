IGP Traffic reviews traffic arrangements for Diwali, Winter preparedness, other traffic related issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic J&K, M. Suleman Choudhary today chaired a meeting with senior Traffic Police officers to review traffic arrangements for the Diwali celebrations, winter preparedness in Kashmir and along the National Highway, identify traffic congestion points and accident-prone locations, assess enforcement measures and review road accident hotspots/ black spots.

The meeting also deliberated upon the measures aimed at preventing road accidents, easing traffic congestion and strengthening traffic regulation and enforcement across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended in-person by Mohammad Rashid Bhat Staff Officer to IGP Traffic, Amit Bhasin SSP Traffic City Jammu, Master Popsy SSP Traffic Rural Jammu, Dr Sunniya Wani Dy.SP Traffic City South Jammu, Ashwani Kumar, Dy.SP Traffic City North Jammu, Tilk Raj Bhardwaj, Dy.SP Traffic City Rural Jammu, Gowhar Yasin Qadri, Dy.SP Traffic Hqrs J&K, Farooq Ahmad, ADO, Traffic Hqrs J&K. The out stationed officers Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, DIG Traffic Range Kashmir, Bisma Qazi, SSP traffic City Srinagar, MS K M Priyanka SSP Traffic NHW Ramban and Liaqat Ali SSP traffic Rural Kashmir attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Emphasising road safety, IGP Traffic directed all officers to adopt a proactive approach towards prevention of road accidents and intensify enforcement against traffic violations that pose a serious threat to human life.

Concluding the meeting, IGP Traffic reiterated that public convenience, road safety and smooth regulation of traffic must remain the foremost priorities of all Traffic Police formations. He called upon officers to ensure effective implementation of the directions issued during the meeting. He emphasized that coordinated efforts, professional commitment and timely intervention are essential for ensuring safe, smooth and hassle-free movement of traffic throughout Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the forthcoming festive season and challenging winter months.