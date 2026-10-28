IGP Traffic reviews Darbar Move preparations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic J&K, M Suleman Choudhary today chaired a meeting with senior traffic officers to review traffic management arrangements and preparedness for the upcoming Darbar Move, with special focus on congestion-prone areas and road safety.

The meeting reviewed traffic congestion points, accident-prone locations and enforcement measures in view of the expected increase in vehicular movement from November to February due to winter migration from Kashmir Valley, Doda and Kishtwar.

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Choudhary directed SSP Traffic City Jammu and other officers to prepare and implement a comprehensive traffic management plan, with special attention to Sidhra, Bathindi, Green Belt Park, Jammu Railway Station, Railway Chowk, Narwal, Qasim Nagar, Canal Road, Bagh-e-Bahu, Satwari and Janipur.

The SSP Traffic National Highway, Ramban was directed to ensure smooth movement of the Darbar Move convoy, particularly along the single-lane stretch from Nachlana to Hingni and the Dewal and Mompassi stretches. He was also asked to coordinate with concerned officers to facilitate the safe passage of the convoy.

Emphasising road safety, the IGP directed officers to launch special enforcement drives against stunt biking, underage driving, overloading, rash driving and drunk driving, and take strict legal action against violators.

While DIG Traffic Range Jammu Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Staff Officer to IGP Traffic J&K Mohammad Rashid Bhat, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir Liaqat Ali, and SSP Traffic City Srinagar Bisma Qazi attended the meeting in-person, SSP Traffic NHW Ramban KM Priyanka, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu Master Popsy, and SSP Traffic City Jammu Amit Bhasin attended the meeting virtually.