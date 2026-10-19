IGP Traffic directs strict enforcement to curb road accidents in Rajouri-Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 18: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic, M. Suleman Choudhary today chaired a coordination meeting with officers of the District Police and Traffic Police at District Police Lines (DPL), Rajouri, to streamline traffic management across the Rajouri-Poonch region, strengthen road safety measures and reduce road accidents and traffic congestion.

The meeting was attended by DIGP Rajouri-Poonch Range Sandeep Wazir, SSP Rajouri Naresh Singh, SSP Traffic Rural Jammu Master Popsy, Additional SP Rajouri Waseem Mehmood, Additional SP Poonch Hamid Banday, DySP (DAR) Rajouri Khaliq Hussain Choudhary, DySP SOG Rajouri Shammi Kumar, DySP Traffic Poonch-Rajouri Ajaz Choudhary, besides the SHO Rajouri and District Traffic Inspectors (DTIs) of Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani.

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During the meeting, the IGP Traffic emphasised focused, data-driven enforcement and directed officers to intensify traffic regulation in rural areas, conduct audits of school buses and commercial vehicles, identify accident-prone locations and organise road safety awareness programmes.

He also called for the establishment of joint checking points by the Local Police and Traffic Police to ensure effective enforcement of traffic rules.

Choudhary directed officers to take strict action against traffic violations, particularly riding without helmets, triple riding and the use of mobile phones while driving.

He also stressed the need to address parking-related issues and improve coordination among the departments concerned to ensure smoother traffic movement.

Underscoring the importance of sustained field-level action, the IGP said coordinated efforts were essential to improving traffic discipline, preventing road accidents and ensuring the safety of commuters across the Rajouri-Poonch region.

The IGP stressed that visible police presence, effective coordination and strict adherence to traffic regulations were crucial to reducing road accidents and ensuring safer and smoother journeys for commuters throughout the region.