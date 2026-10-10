IGP rewards Budgam personnel for outstanding work

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Sujit Kumar Singh, today distributed commendation certificates, appreciation letters and rewards to cops in Budgam in recognition of their work.

A spokesperson said the event was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, Rajiv Pandey.

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Those recognised included SSP Budgam Hariprasad K.K., SDPO Magam Ashrif Lissery, SHO Beerwah Mudassir Nassar, SHO Magam Khurshid Awan and 17 other police personnel, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the team of Police Station Beerwah was recognised for its role in exposing a fake employment syndicate, while Police Station Magam was appreciated for adopting the Digital Beat Policing System.