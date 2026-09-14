IGP reviews security situation in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, today reviewed the security situation, counter-terrorism grid, law and order preparedness, crime scenario and overall operational readiness during separate meetings in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Sopore, stressing stronger grassroots intelligence and intelligence-based operations against terrorists and the terror ecosystem.

The IGP Kashmir was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Kashmir Range, Dr Vinod Kumar, during the visit.

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During the first leg of his visit, IGP visited District Police Lines Baramulla, where he paid homage to fallen police personnel at the Martyrs' Memorial and recalled their supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He subsequently chaired a comprehensive security and operational review meeting in Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla Gurinderpal Singh briefed the IGP on the prevailing security scenario, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, intelligence inputs, area domination measures, security arrangements for vulnerable locations, law and order preparedness and the crime situation in the district.

Gazetted officers of Baramulla Police also briefed the IGP on their respective areas of responsibility and operational assignments.

During the meeting, IGP stressed the need to strengthen intelligence generation at the grassroots level and conduct specific, intelligence-based operations against terrorists and the terror ecosystem.

He called for maintaining sustained operational pressure and adopting a proactive and coordinated approach among different field formations.

He also emphasised effective surveillance, strengthened naka and interception mechanisms, and close coordination among police units to address emerging security challenges.

As part of the Baramulla visit, the IGP also inspected Police Station Baramulla and reviewed its functioning.

He directed officers and personnel to ensure professional and responsive policing, strengthen crime prevention and investigation, maintain records properly and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances.

Later, IGP Kashmir visited Police District Sopore, where SSP Sopore Iftikhar Talib, along with SDPOs and DySPs Operations, briefed him on the prevailing security situation and measures being undertaken across various fronts.