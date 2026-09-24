IGP reviews security situation in Bandipora

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, today reviewed the security situation, counter-terrorism grid, law and order preparedness, crime scenario and operational readiness in Bandipora.

According to a police spokesperson, Kumar, accompanied by DIG North Kashmir Range Dr. Vinod Kumar, held a review meeting at District Police Lines, where SSP Bandipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar briefed him on the overall security situation, counter-terrorism measures, intelligence inputs, area domination, security of vulnerable locations, law and order preparedness and crime situation.

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The meeting was attended by the Additional SP and all DySPs of the district, the spokesperson said.

Kumar emphasized strengthening public-friendly policing, improving crime disposal and enhancing operational preparedness based on field requirements. "Sujit Kumar called upon all ranks to remain vigilant and ensure a prompt and effective response to emerging security and law & order challenges," the spokesperson said.

The IGP also appreciated the dedication and professionalism of police personnel and asked them to continue performing their duties with commitment to ensure public safety and security, the spokesperson said.