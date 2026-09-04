IGP reviews security situation in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar today reviewed the security situation in Anantnag district during a meeting at the District Police Office.

A spokesperson said Kumar chaired the meeting, which was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Anantnag Amod Ashok Nagpure and other senior officers.

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The IGP reviewed security arrangements, crime prevention measures, investigation of cases and ongoing police operations in the district, the spokesperson said.

He stressed the need to strengthen the security grid, improve coordination among field formations and take timely action against criminal and anti-social elements, the spokesperson said. Kumar also called for stronger preventive measures and heightened vigilance to maintain peace and security in the district.

Senior officers briefed the IGP about the prevailing security and crime situation and the measures being taken to further strengthen policing, the spokesperson said.