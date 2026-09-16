IGP reviews security preparedness of district Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

Reasi, Sept 15: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, today chaired a security review meeting at DPL Reasi and assessed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of District Reasi.

The IGP reviewed key security and policing measures, including operational preparedness, intelligence gathering, preventive action and surveillance. Security arrangements at critical installations were also reviewed, with directions to further strengthen security and ensure close coordination among all stakeholders.

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The meeting was attended by DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, SSP Reasi, senior police officers, SHOs, Police Post In-Charges and SOG In-Charges.