IGP reviews security arrangements in Jammu district

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh today chaired a meeting to review the overall security arrangements, policing preparedness and functioning of the security grid in Jammu district.

The meeting focused on strengthening policing at the ground level and ensuring effective coordination among field officers to maintain law and order.

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During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on winter preparedness, with the IGP directing officers to make all necessary arrangements in advance and ensure operational readiness to meet challenges during the winter season.

He stressed the need for visible policing through regular foot patrols, effective area domination and increased police presence at vulnerable locations.

The IGP also directed officers to strengthen naka checking and surveillance to prevent criminal and anti-social activities.

He called for close monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against elements involved in unlawful activities.

The officers were further directed to ensure timely completion of investigations and disposal of pending cases.

Emphasis was also laid on taking effective preventive measures against repeat and habitual offenders to curb criminal activities.

The IGP Jammu also stressed the importance of proper tenant verification and directed officers to ensure that tenants and other persons residing in rented premises are duly verified.