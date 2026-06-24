IGP Kashmir VK Birdi gets addl charge of Armed Wing JKP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 23: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi has been assigned the additional charge of Head of Armed Wing, Jammu and Kashmir Police, till further orders.

As per an order issued by the Police Headquarters, Birdi will hold the charge in addition to his existing duties as IGP Kashmir Zone.

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The arrangement has been made following the transfer of ADGP Armed Anand Jain, who has been appointed as Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh.