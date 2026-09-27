IGP Kashmir Takes Stock Of Budgam Security, Crime Situation; Directs Officers To Strengthen Vigilance

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, IPS, on Sunday visited Budgam district and reviewed the prevailing security and crime situation during a high-level meeting at the District Police Headquarters, Budgam.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omparkash Pande, IPS, SSP Budgam Hariprasad K K, IPS, along with other senior police officers of the district.

During the meeting, the IGP conducted a detailed review of the overall security scenario and crime situation in Budgam. He assessed the measures being taken for crime prevention, investigation of cases, security management and ongoing police operations across the district.

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The IGP directed officers to further strengthen the existing security grid and maintain close coordination among different field formations to ensure an effective and coordinated policing response.

He also stressed the importance of timely investigation and appropriate action in criminal cases, besides taking effective preventive measures against criminal and anti-social activities.

Sujit Kumar further called for heightened vigilance and sustained security measures to maintain peace and ensure the safety of the public across the district.

SSP Budgam briefed the IGP about the prevailing security and crime scenario and apprised him of various measures being implemented to strengthen policing, security arrangements and public safety in Budgam.

The IGP’s visit and review meeting focused on enhancing operational preparedness, improving coordination among police formations and ensuring effective measures for maintaining peace and security in the district.