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Home / Latest News / IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar Transfers 16 Inspectors, Relieves 4 Others

IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar Transfers 16 Inspectors, Relieves 4 Others

JAMMU, Oct 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Inspectors and relieved four other Inspectors who had already been transferred to new places of posting. See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
08:17 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Inspectors and relieved four other Inspectors who had already been transferred to new places of posting.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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