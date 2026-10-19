IGP Kashmir Sujit Kumar Transfers 16 Inspectors, Relieves 4 Others
JAMMU, Oct 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Inspectors and relieved four other Inspectors who had already been transferred to new places of posting. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Oct 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Inspectors and relieved four other Inspectors who had already been transferred to new places of posting.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement