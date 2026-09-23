IGP Kashmir Reviews Security, Law & Order And Crime Scenario In Bandipora

Srinagar, Sept 23: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the security situation, counter-terrorism grid, law and order preparedness and operational readiness in Bandipora, directing police personnel to strengthen public-friendly policing and remain vigilant against emerging security challenges.

IGP Kashmir was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General North Kashmir Dr. Vinod Kumar, police said.

SSP Bandipora, Ajaz Ahmed Zargar briefed the IGP Kashmir on the overall security scenario, counter-terrorism measures, intelligence inputs, area domination, security of vulnerable locations, law & order preparedness and crime situation in the district.

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During the meeting, IGP Kashmir emphasized upon strengthening public-friendly policing, improving crime disposal and enhancing operational preparedness in accordance with field requirements. Kumar called upon all ranks to remain vigilant and ensure a prompt and effective response to emerging security and law & order challenges.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the police personnel and exhorted them to continue performing their duties with commitment to ensure the safety and security of the public.