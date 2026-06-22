IGP Kashmir reviews security for Kheer Bhawani, Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi today reviewed security arrangements at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, and stressed the need for maintaining the highest standards of vigilance, coordination and preparedness for the smooth conduct of the annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.

Accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omprakash Pande and SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, the IGP conducted a detailed assessment of the security grid in and around the shrine, including access control, deployment of security personnel, crowd management, traffic regulation and parking facilities for devotees.

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During the review, Birdi directed officers to ensure "foolproof security arrangements, effective traffic management and timely facilitation of all necessary services" at the temple and adjoining areas. He also stressed the need for close coordination among all departments and stakeholders to ensure the successful conduct of the mela and provide devotees with all possible assistance and facilities, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that Police in Ganderbal have intensified security measures ahead of both the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela and the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. Area domination exercises have been conducted in and around the Kheer Bhawani Temple, while checking and surveillance have been strengthened on the Ganderbal-Baltal axis. Advance Security Tasking exercises are also being carried out at strategic locations to strengthen the security grid and improve coordination among security agencies.

Meanwhile, SSP Bandipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar chaired a security review meeting at Sumbal to assess preparations for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the spokesperson said.

During meeting, Zargar stressed the importance of seamless coordination among security agencies and directed officers to remain vigilant, maintain a high level of operational preparedness and ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures. He emphasized that every effort must be made to provide a secure and peaceful environment for the pilgrims.