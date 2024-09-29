IGP Kashmir Reviews Law And Order Situation In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sept 29: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the law and order situation in Srinagar, officials said.

The meeting took place at the Police Control Room Kashmir and was attended by senior officers from the police, security forces, and intelligence agencies, including all Range DIsG of the Kashmir Zone, DIsG of CRPF South & North Srinagar, district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP CID CIK, SSP Security Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, Lt Col (IS), and other officers.

According to an official statement, the meeting began with the participating officers briefing the IGP Kashmir on the overall security scenario and providing insights into the existing security challenges.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering and response to various emergent situations. The district SSsP also briefed the IGP Kashmir regarding the preparedness and the issues related to the current law and order situation of their respective districts.

IGP Kashmir directed the officers to meticulously prepare, plan and monitor their respective areas of responsibility to prevent any untoward law & order outbreak.

He directed district SSsP, cyber cell and IT & social media cells to monitor the social media and identify the rumour mongers and those who post incriminating material. He emphasised strict adherence to SOPs and stressed upon conducting coordination meetings with the public to ensure peace and calm in the valley.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to ensure peace and calm in the region. IGP Kashmir reaffirmed the commitment of the police and security forces to maintain law and order while safeguarding the rights and safety of citizens.

Meanwhile, the third and final phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The first and second phases of polling were held on September 18 and September 25. (AGENCIES)