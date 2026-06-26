IGP Kashmir Lauds Organisers for Smooth Conduct of Ashoora Procession, Says Elaborate Arrangements Ensured Peaceful Observance

SRINAGAR, June 26: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi on Friday said that elaborate and comprehensive arrangements were put in place for the peaceful conduct of the Ashoora procession across Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, the IGP said that all necessary security and logistical measures were planned well in advance to facilitate the smooth observance of the religious event. He appreciated the cooperation extended by the organisers and volunteers, stating that their active participation played a vital role in ensuring the successful conduct of the procession.

Birdi lauded the organisers for maintaining close coordination with the police and civil administration during the planning process, which helped ensure discipline, public convenience and peaceful movement throughout the event.

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He also thanked members of the public for their cooperation and adherence to the guidelines issued by the authorities, saying that collective efforts contributed to the peaceful and orderly observance of Ashoora. (KNC)