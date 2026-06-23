IGP Kashmir Given Additional Charge Of Armed Wing J&K

JAMMU, Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Director general of Police on Tuesday relieved senior IPS officer Anand Jain from his responsibilities in the Union Territory following his appointment as Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh.

According to an order issued by the Police Headquarters, Anand Jain, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Armed), has been relieved with effect from the night of June 22, 2026, consequent upon his transfer and posting as DGP Ladakh by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order stated that Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, shall hold the additional charge of Head of the Armed Wing, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

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The arrangement has been made with the approval of the Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, the order issued by DIG Personnel Mubassir Latifi reads.