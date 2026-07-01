IGP Kashmir Conducts High-Level Security Audit At Pahalgam, Directs Maximum Vigil Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Anantnag, Jul 1: With the annual Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 set to commence shortly, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K. Birdi on Wednesday carried out a comprehensive security assessment in Pahalgam and directed all security agencies to maintain the highest level of vigilance, ensure foolproof security arrangements, and strengthen coordination for the smooth and safe conduct of the pilgrimage.

According to details available with the Kashmir News Corporation (KNC), the IGP undertook an extensive review of the security infrastructure along the Pahalgam axis of the Yatra and evaluated the operational preparedness of police and other security agencies deployed for the annual pilgrimage.

During the inspection, Birdi visited the X-ray Screening Point, where he reviewed the passenger and baggage screening system and assessed the functioning of security checkpoints established for pilgrims. He instructed officials to ensure thorough screening of every pilgrim and baggage item, while maintaining strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensuring smooth movement without inconvenience to devotees.

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The IGP later inspected the Nunwan Base Camp, where he reviewed the overall security arrangements, deployment strategy, surveillance systems, access control mechanisms, emergency response plans, and other logistical preparations put in place for the Yatra.

Interacting with officers and personnel deployed on the ground, Birdi appreciated their dedication, professionalism, and commitment towards ensuring a secure environment for pilgrims. He urged them to remain vigilant at all times and perform their duties with utmost sincerity and coordination.

Reviewing the multi-tier security framework, the IGP directed officers to maintain heightened alertness, reinforce inter-agency coordination, and ensure the effective implementation of all security protocols across the Yatra route. He emphasized proactive policing, continuous surveillance, intelligence-based monitoring, and prompt response to any emerging situation to ensure the pilgrimage is conducted peacefully and without any untoward incident.

Officials said the inspection is part of a series of security reviews being undertaken by senior police officers across Kashmir to assess preparedness and further strengthen the security grid ahead of the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

The IGP was accompanied by Javid Iqbal Matoo, Sameer Sharma, Amod Ashok Nagpure, besides other senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.