IGP Reviews Security Situation, Preparedness Across Central Kashmir Range

Srinagar, Sep 16: Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the preparedness of police functionaries across the central Kashmir range.

Kumar reviewed the security at a meeting at the Police Control Room here.

The IGP Kashmir was briefed by field officers on the prevailing security situation in their respective areas of responsibility, with particular focus on the deployment and operational readiness of personnel.

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They apprised him of the security grid put in place to maintain peace, public order and a secure environment, an official spokesperson said.

Kumar stressed the need to enhance counter-insurgency operations, area domination, intensify naka checking at vulnerable locations and strengthen checking and surveillance along inter-district borders.

The IGP also directed the officers to ensure that security arrangements remain dynamic and responsive to any vulnerable situation.

Kumar emphasised the importance of regular assessment of security arrangements and timely strengthening of deployments wherever required.

He also directed the officers to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary preventive measures are in place for maintaining peace and public safety.