IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Review Meeting Ahead Of International Film Festival, Directs Enhanced Security Measures

Srinagar, Sept 4: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, IPS, on Friday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir to assess and strengthen security arrangements ahead of the forthcoming International Film Festival.

The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive security preparedness, effective deployment and seamless coordination among various security and civil agencies for the smooth and secure conduct of the festival.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CID, Traffic Police, SDRF and other security agencies, besides officers from the Information, Tourism and Fire & Emergency Services departments.

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Among those present were Additional Commissioner SB Srinagar; DIG SSB Srinagar; DIG ITBP Srinagar; DIGs of Police including CID Kashmir, CKR Srinagar, Traffic Kashmir and Armed/IR Kashmir; DIGs of CRPF South/North Srinagar; DIG BSF Ftr Hrs; SSP PCR Kashmir; SSPs of Traffic City Srinagar, District Srinagar, Railways Kashmir, Traffic Rural Kashmir, Security Kashmir, CID SB (K) and CID (CIK), along with other senior officers.

Representatives from APCR Srinagar, SDRF, SIB, 15 Corps, Information, Tourism and Fire & Emergency Services also participated in the meeting.

Comprehensive Security Preparedness Reviewed

At the outset, IGP Kashmir reviewed the overall security preparedness, deployment plans and arrangements being put in place for the International Film Festival.

Detailed discussions were held on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination.

IGP Kashmir stressed the need for adequate and strategically planned deployment at all identified venues, keeping in view the expected movement and gathering of visitors, participants, dignitaries and other stakeholders during the festival.

Directions on Route Security and ROP Deployment

Sujit Kumar directed officers to ensure thorough route clearance and appropriate deployment of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) along designated routes to facilitate the safe, secure and uninterrupted movement of people and dignitaries during the event.

He also directed the concerned officers to undertake all necessary preventive measures well in advance and maintain heightened alertness throughout the festival.

Focus on Crowd Control and Traffic Management

The IGP instructed officers to put in place effective crowd management arrangements, with properly regulated entry and exit points at festival venues.

He emphasised the need for smooth movement of visitors and participants and directed the Traffic Police to formulate and implement comprehensive traffic management plans.

Adequate personnel were directed to be deployed at vulnerable, sensitive and congested points to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise inconvenience to the general public.

Strong Inter-Agency Coordination Emphasised

IGP Kashmir underscored the importance of close coordination and real-time sharing of information among all participating agencies to maintain a robust and responsive security grid throughout the event.

Officers were directed to strengthen surveillance, remain vigilant and undertake necessary preventive and security measures well ahead of the festival.

The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of the preparedness measures, with directions issued for further strengthening security arrangements in close coordination with all concerned agencies.

The coordinated security measures are aimed at ensuring a safe, secure and well-managed environment for visitors, participants, dignitaries and the public during the successful conduct of the forthcoming International Film Festival. (KNC)