IGP Jammu Visits Kathua, Reviews Security Situation

Jammu, Oct 3: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and reviewed the overall law and order and security situation in the border district, a police spokesman said.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil, the Jammu police chief chaired a meeting with senior police officers and supervisory staff immediately after reaching Kathua district headquarters, the spokesman said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma, briefed the IGP on the prevailing policing, crime and security scenario and measures being undertaken to strengthen the security grid.

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The IGP stressed effective policing, stringent action against drug smugglers and peddlers, close monitoring of criminal elements and improved police-public relations, the spokesman said.

He said Singh also directed the officers to remain alert, particularly in view of the prevailing security environment and upcoming festivals, and to further strengthen field-level policing and coordination.