IGP Jammu visits Doda, reviews security, policing arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, Sept 9: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, accompanied by DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Shiv Kumar, and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Sargun Shukla, today visited District Doda and chaired a review meeting with senior police officers and supervisory staff.

SSP Doda, Kartik Shrotriya, briefed the IGP on the overall security and policing scenario, including operational preparedness, inter range coordination on terror operations, counter-terrorism measures, crime, narcotics and security of vulnerable areas.

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IGP Jammu directed officers to strengthen intelligence-led policing, maintain alertness and ensure effective supervision of security arrangements. He stressed strict action against narcotics, criminals and suspicious elements, while calling upon personnel to remain vigilant, professional and people-friendly.