IGP Jammu reviews security preparedness in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 28: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti today visited Poonch district to review the security situation and assess the operational preparedness of the police in the border district. He was accompanied by DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Sandeep Wazir.

During the visit, the IGP inspected Police Station Mendhar and reviewed its functioning, infrastructure, record maintenance, quality of investigations and public service delivery.

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He directed officers to maintain professionalism, discipline and transparency while ensuring prompt disposal of investigations and quick redressal of public grievances to strengthen public confidence in the police.

The IGP also chaired a security review meeting with senior officers and field functionaries, during which the prevailing security scenario, operational preparedness, counter-terrorism measures, border security, intelligence gathering and coordination among security agencies were discussed in detail.

Emphasising the need for constant vigilance, Bhim Sen Tuti asked officers to remain alert in view of evolving security challenges.

He directed them to strengthen intelligence-based operations, enhance surveillance in vulnerable areas, increase area domination and maintain close coordination with all security agencies to foil any attempts by anti-national elements to disturb peace.

He also reviewed operational deployment along the border and appreciated the dedication and professionalism of police personnel serving in difficult conditions.

The IGP said sustained vigilance, quick response and operational efficiency remain essential for effective policing in border districts.

During the visit, the IGP interacted with personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and commended their courage and commitment in safeguarding national security.

He urged them to continue performing their duties with integrity, discipline and professionalism.

Addressing officers and personnel, the IGP reiterated that while maintaining a tough stand against terrorists, anti-national elements, drug traffickers and other criminals, the police should continue to adopt a people-friendly approach.