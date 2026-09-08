IGP Jammu reviews security, policing arrangements in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 7: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, accompanied by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shridhar Patil, today visited Samba district and reviewed the security situation and policing arrangements.

It was the IGP's maiden visit to the district, during which he held an introductory meeting with senior officers and supervisory staff of Samba Police.

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SSP Samba Anuj Kumar briefed the IGP on the overall functioning of the district, including the security situation, crime scenario, anti-narcotics measures, border security and operational preparedness.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP stressed the need to strengthen preventive and intelligence-based policing and ensure effective supervision of naka duties.

He also called for enhanced security of police establishments and other vulnerable locations.

The IGP directed officers to closely monitor criminals, gangsters, over-ground workers (OGWs) and drug peddlers and ensure effective investigation and follow-up of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He emphasised coordinated efforts and effective supervision to further strengthen security and maintain law and order in the district.