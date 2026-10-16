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Home / State / IGP Jammu reviews security, operational preparedness in Kishtwar

IGP Jammu reviews security, operational preparedness in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent KISHTWAR, Oct 15: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Tejinder Singh today visited Kishtwar district and reviewed the security and operational preparedness in the district. He was accompanied by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla. During the meeting...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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IGP Jammu, Tejinder Singh chairing a meeting of the police officers in Kishtwar district on Thursday.

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Oct 15: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Tejinder Singh today visited Kishtwar district and reviewed the security and operational preparedness in the district.

He was accompanied by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range, Sargun Shukla.

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During the meeting attended by senior police officers, including SDPOs, SHOs and Incharge Police Posts, SSP Kishtwar, Sunny Gupta briefed the IGP on the security situation, counter-terrorism preparedness, inter-range coordination, crime prevention, anti-narcotics action and security of vital installations.

The IGP Jammu stressed on proactive policing, maintaining heightened alertness and ensuring close coordination among all the agencies.

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