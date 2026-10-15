IGP Jammu Reviews Security, Counter-Terror Preparedness In Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 15: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu region, Tejinder Singh, visited Kishtwar district on Thursday and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness, officials said.

The IGP was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sargun Shukla.

The officials said Singh chaired a security review meeting during which Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Sunny Gupta briefed him on the prevailing security situation, counter-terrorism preparedness, inter-range coordination, crime prevention, anti-narcotics operations and security of vital installations.

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Singh stressed the need for proactive policing, heightened alertness and close coordination among all security agencies to effectively address security challenges, they said.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers, sub-divisional police officers, station house officers and police post in-charges.