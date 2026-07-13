IGP Jammu reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements in Kathua, Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, today reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Kathua and Samba districts and directed security agencies to maintain maximum alertness to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Accompanied by IGP CRPF Amol V Homkar and other senior police and CRPF officers, the IGP inspected the reception centre at Lakhanpur, where he reviewed the deployment of security personnel, frisking procedures and other security measures.

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He also chaired a meeting with senior civil, police and security officials to assess preparedness for the annual pilgrimage.

The meeting focused on inter-agency coordination, traffic management, emergency response, anti-sabotage measures and security along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The IGP stressed the need for round-the-clock surveillance, effective coordination among all agencies and prompt assistance to pilgrims while ensuring foolproof security.

Earlier, the IGP jointly chaired a high-level security review meeting at the District Police Office in Samba with senior CRPF officers.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the district's security plan covering the National Highway, border security, lateral entry points, langars, lodgement centres, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), area domination, surveillance and convoy protection.

The prevailing security situation and intelligence inputs were also discussed, with officers directed to remain vigilant and maintain a high level of operational readiness throughout the Yatra.