IGP Jammu pins ranks on newly promoted police personnel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti today decorated two newly promoted Additional Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Police with their new rank insignia at Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu.

Those promoted included ASIs Rakesh Sharma and Ramesh Kumar.

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The IGP Jammu commended the dedication, discipline and commitment of the promoted officers to duty, emphasizing that promotion is not only a recognition of the past service but also entails greater responsibilities and accountability.

He urged them to serve the police force with renewed zeal, professionalism and dedication, while upholding the core values of the Police Department.

Rajinder Singh, SO to IGP Jammu; Himanshu Mahajan, Senior PO, ZPHQ Jammu and other police officers attended the pipping ceremony.