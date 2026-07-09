IGP Jammu pins rank on newly promoted Head Constable

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: A pipping ceremony was held at Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) Jammu today, where the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti pinned rank on newly promoted Head Constable, Bodh Raj Thakur.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP said that every promotion is not only an elevation in rank but also carries greater responsibility, accountability, and professional challenges.

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He expressed confidence that Bodh Raj Thakur would continue to discharge his duties with dedication, sincerity, and professionalism while upholding the highest standards of discipline and integrity.

Rajinder Singh, Staff Officer to IGP Jammu and Himanshu Mahajan, Senior Prosecuting Officer, ZPHQ Jammu, also attended the pipping ceremony.