IGP Jammu Leads Road March To Review Security Arrangements

JAMMU, Sep 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, conducted a road march here to review security arrangements and reinforce police presence, police said on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shridhar Patil and Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Joginder Singh, the IGP led the march through various areas of the city, including New Plot along Court Road, on Friday evening, a police spokesman said.

He said the focus of the march was to maintain heightened vigilance, strengthen public safety, and ensure effective policing with a prompt response to any emerging situations.

Advertisement

In a separate initiative, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at the main railway station in Samba district. It was carried out by the police in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) Samba, sister security agencies, emergency response teams, and other stakeholders, the spokesman said.

He further noted that the exercise was designed to assess and strengthen the preparedness of participating agencies to respond swiftly and effectively to any unforeseen security or emergency at the railway station, a vital and sensitive installation.

The mock drill witnessed active participation of senior and field-level officers of Police, GRP, sister security agencies, response teams from various departments and agencies, including the Health Department, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Fire and Emergency Services, the spokesman said.

Prior to the commencement of the mock drill, all participating personnel received comprehensive briefings regarding operational coordination, safety protocols, and assigned responsibilities.

Following the exercise, a detailed debriefing session was held to review the overall response, identify areas for further improvement, and reinforce best practices for future emergency situations, the spokesman said.