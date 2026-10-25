IGP Jammu chairs security review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh chaired a security review meeting at the Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ), Jammu, to review security arrangements in view of the Annual Darbar Move to the Winter Capital, Jammu.

The meeting was convened to assess preparedness and ensure coordinated security arrangements ahead of the seasonal transition of the government offices to Jammu.

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The IGP emphasised close inter-agency coordination, operational preparedness and timely sharing of inputs to have safe environment during the functioning of Darbar in Jammu. The Officers present were directed to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure that all necessary security arrangements are put in place in a coordinated and effective manner.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Intelligence agencies, the Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs.