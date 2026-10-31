IGP Jammu attends closing ceremony of specialized training course

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh today attended the closing ceremony of a one-month specialised training course for the first batch of recruit constables at Commando Training Centre (CTC), Sunjwan.

During the programme, Principal CTC Sunjwan briefed the IGP about the training modules, activities and skills imparted to the trainees. SP SOG Jammu was also present on the occasion.

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The trainees were evaluated on various parameters during the course, and outstanding performers were recognised for their achievements.

Addressing the trainees, the IGP congratulated them on successfully completing the course and urged them to apply the skills and knowledge acquired during training effectively in their field assignments.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, professionalism, physical fitness and operational preparedness while performing their duties.