IGP directs for speedy disposal of cases

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, today directed police officers across Kashmir to ensure timely investigation and disposal of cases within the stipulated 60/90-day timelines under the new criminal laws, while reviewing crime disposal, security preparedness and policing measures across the Valley.

Chairing a meeting in hybrid mode attended by all three Range Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and district Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Kumar reviewed the progress of crime disposal and stressed the need for close supervision of investigations to ensure that cases are handled within the prescribed timelines.

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He also reviewed theft-related cases, recovery rates and measures to dismantle organised theft networks, directing officers to strengthen monitoring and take effective steps to improve recoveries and prevent such offences.

On the security front, Kumar directed officers to strengthen intelligence gathering and take effective action against overground workers (OGWs), hybrid terrorists and other elements inimical to peace and security.

He stressed the need for close monitoring of emerging security challenges and coordinated efforts among police units to maintain peace and public order across Kashmir Zone.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of police nakas, with Kumar directing officers to make them more dynamic, effective and intelligence-driven while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.

He called for stronger inter-agency coordination and greater operational synergy on the ground to improve policing efficiency and address security concerns.

Reviewing pending cases, including those stayed before courts, the IGP stressed the importance of proper monitoring and timely follow-up in accordance with judicial directions and established legal procedures.

The meeting also discussed winter preparedness, particularly arrangements for heating and the availability of essential facilities for police personnel deployed at police stations and other establishments.

Kumar directed officers to ensure adequate arrangements for personnel performing duties during the harsh winter months, emphasising the need to address their basic requirements and maintain operational readiness.

The development of Model Police Stations and the upgradation of existing police stations and police posts also figured in the meeting.