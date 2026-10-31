IGP Assures Tight Security Ahead Of Darbar Move, Festivals Across Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 31: Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh on Saturday said that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across the winter capital to ensure the smooth functioning of government offices following the Darbar Move next week, as well as the safe and peaceful conduct of upcoming festivals.

The Jammu police chief also asserted that action against anti-social and suspicious elements would continue in the coming days.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) here, the IGP said all necessary security preparations had been completed for the Darbar move offices which are scheduled to start functioning from here on November 2.