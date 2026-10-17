IGP asks Kashmir police stations to adopt tech-driven, citizen-centric policing

SRINAGAR: (Oct 17) Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sujit Kumar Singh on Saturday directed all police stations in the Valley to adopt modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric policing.

He was chairing a conference on 'SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing', attended by Range DIGs, District SSPs, Additional SPs, Zonal SPs, DySPs and SHOs from across Kashmir Zone.

According to a police spokesperson, in line with directions of the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, the IGP Kashmir directed all police stations across the Kashmir Zone to adopt SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing as an integral part of their day-to-day functioning.