IG Rizvi, DIG Rayees among 6 awarded JKPMMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has awarded six Jammu and Kashmir Police officers the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) on the occasion of Independence Day 2026.

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Those awarded the prestigious medals are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarah Rizvi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) Manjit Kour and Tahir Saleem Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Syed Afaq Ahmad, and Inspector Vishal Dubey.

Sarah Rizvi, a 2008-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is currently posted as IGP Crime, Jammu and Kashmir, while Rayees Mohammad Bhat, a 2010-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, is serving as DIG CID, Kashmir.

SSP Manjit Kour is a 2001-batch Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officer and is currently posted as Principal, PTS Kathua, while Tahir Saleem Khan, also a 2001-batch JKPS officer, is currently posted as SO to IGP Kashmir.