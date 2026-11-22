Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Tejinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Minga Sherpa and Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Joginder Singh today inspected the Jhiri Mela venue and reviewed the arrangements being put in place for the annual Jhiri Mela, scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 3.

The officers reviewed the overall security and administrative arrangements at the venue, with focus on crowd management, traffic regulation, parking facilities and the safety of pilgrims visiting the Mela.

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The facilities, including bathing ghats, parking areas, emergency exits, medical facilities and the control room, were reviewed, and the concerned officers were directed to complete all pending arrangements well before the commencement of the Mela.

Emphasising fire safety, the DC directed that adequate firefighting measures be put in place across the Mela premises. He made it mandatory for all eateries and food stalls to keep fire extinguishers and asked the Fire & Emergency Services to remain on high alert throughout the event.

For better traffic management, additional space has been earmarked for parking this year. Visitors have also been advised to follow traffic advisories issued by the authorities from time to time. Improved lighting arrangements and CCTV cameras have been installed, with a centralised monitoring control room to ensure effective surveillance.

The DC also inspected the medical facilities and directed the Health Department to ensure round-the-clock availability of doctors, paramedical staff, ambulances and essential medicines for pilgrims.

He stressed the need to keep emergency exits unobstructed, ensure smooth traffic movement and maintain proper parking arrangements. He further directed that public pathways remain free from encroachments and that no stalls be allowed to operate on them.

Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu Sher Singh, SDM Marh Amit Kumar and other concerned officers were present during the visit.